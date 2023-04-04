Sheffield local elections: tree campaigners stand in Labour seats to send message

Two tree campaigners are standing in wards represented by former heads of the street tree felling saga to send Labour a message.

Anne Barr, who was also former co-chair of It’s Our City, and Helen McIlroy, want to see councillors Terry Fox, leader of Sheffield Council, and Bryan Lodge resign as councillors.

Coun Lodge resigned from his position as co-chair of the finance committee on Friday following pressure from campaigners and said he long planned to not seek re-election in 2024 when his term ends but they said this was not enough.

It follows the findings of a long-awaited inquiry seeking “truth and reconciliation” following the infamous Streets Ahead programme that aimed to fell 17,500 street trees as part of a £2.2 billion contract between the council and Amey.

The report showed the council overstretched its authority in taking drastic action against campaigners, had serious and sustained failures in leadership and misled the public, courts and an independent panel it set up to deal with the dispute.

Coun Fox, who represents Manor Castle ward, led the scheme for a year between 2015 and 2016 before Coun Lodge, who represents Birley ward, took over during the most controversial years between 2016 and 2018.

Anne, contesting Birley ward, and Helen, Manor Castle ward, will be standing as independents under the banner of ‘People Not Parties’.

Helen, who lives in Norfolk Park, said: “One of the problems exposed was a culture of group-think, where loyalty to the ruling Labour Party prevented councillors speaking out against policies.

Anne Barr, who was also former co-chair of It’s Our City.

“It is my personal belief that after such a damning indictment of their handling of what became a national scandal and made Sheffield a laughing stock, both Lodge and Fox should have resigned. The fact that Fox is currently council leader calls into question the council’s commitment to taking on board the wider problems found by Sir Mark and to finding a way for the city to move forward. As a resident of Fox’s ward, I thought I should step forward and say this loud and clear.

“I’m hoping that ‘People Not Parties’ will send a message to council leaders that people, and individual councillors, need to be listened to and if elected, my loyalty would be to the people of Manor Castle ward, not to any political party.”

Anne added: “The Nolan Principles must be upheld, otherwise there is anarchy.

“By standing in these two wards we are, hopefully, providing an opportunity for voters to break free from the stranglehold of tribal party politics whilst holding key figures, exposed by the Lowcock Report, to account. Birley and Manor deserve better. Sheffield deserves better.”

Labour currently holds all seats in both Manor Castle and Birley.

Councillors Denise Fox, Birley, and Lord Mayor Sioned-Mair Richards, Manor Castle, are up for re-election this year. There is also an empty seat in Manor Castle following the death of councillor Anne Murphy.

Coun Fox said he was “deeply sorry” for the tree dispute and mistakes made.

“This was a very sorry chapter in the council’s history that we cannot shy away from,” he said. “I believe it’s important to acknowledge mistakes and make sure you learn from them.”