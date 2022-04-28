Nine of the best part-time jobs in and around Sheffield that you can apply for now

A number of the available jobs are for roles at Meadowhall. Picture Scott Merrylees

The jobs have recently been listed on recruitment site, Indeed and the details are listed below. Happy hunting!

Customer Service Advisor – Sky – Sheffield (hybrid/remote position)

Salary: £19,750 - £20,800 a year - Permanent

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

What the job advert says: Join Sky as a Part-time Customer Service Advisor in our Sheffield contact centre earning £19,750 pro rata rising to £20,800 pro rata per annum on completion of your Starting Out training with the opportunity to earn up to 11 per cent bonus every year too.

What you'll do:

- Take inbound calls from customers who might have a technical query or want to talk about billing or upgrading their package

- Learn about our products and how to have great conversations with customers

- Spend time understanding customer needs and recommend Sky products that will improve the customers viewing, online and/or mobile experience

- Be part of a supportive, fun, and friendly customer service team

Apply via Indeed here.

Store Assistant - Days – Asda – Sheffield S6

Salary: £9.66 an hour; Role type: Part-time, Permanent

What the job advert says: There's a role for everyone in retail - from serving our customers, perfecting pizzas, unpacking deliveries or filling shelves. Wherever you are, we put our customers first with excellent service, welcoming stores and ‘extra special' products – we work as a team to maximise sales and deliver a great shopping trip.

We'll help you to become a star colleague from learning about food safety to making sure our customers are served with a smile. If you're looking for flexible working or a chance to develop in retail, this could be the role for you!

We'll work with you on your shifts, but the chances are you'll have to work some evenings and weekends and we may need to be flexible with your work pattern – there's something to suit everyone.

Apply via Indeed here.

Urban Outfitters Sales Associates - Meadowhall Sheffield, UK

Role type: Part-time

What the job advert says: The main objective of this role is to support store management team in achieving a store environment that fosters creativity, employee development and the VIBE philosophy. To uphold the Urban Outfitters “Peers Training Peers” philosophy.

Duties & Responsibilities:

- Deliver a positive, friendly experience by engaging the customer through conversation and service

- Enhance the VIBE by focusing on customers and not on projects during prime time selling hours

- Provide a store experience that reflects the Company’s mystery shop standards

- Contribute to the overall VIBE in the store by being positive, respectful and helpful to others

- Uphold Company standards and act as a positive role model to peers

Apply via Indeed here.

Customer Assistant – Vue – Sheffield S9

Job type: Part-time

What the job advert says: We are looking for Customer Assistants who are passionate about great customer service to join the team here at Vue.

As a Customer Assistant you’ll be responsible for a wide variety of duties across the cinema.

As well as delivering exceptional customer service you will help the cinema to meet daily sales targets by recommending films and up-selling our premium seating options and latest deals on drinks and snacks.

You’ll check tickets, replenish stock and work as part of a team to get each screen ready for the next film in record time, helping to keep the whole cinema clean and tidy so every customer can enjoy the Vue ‘big screen’ experience at its best.

Apply via Indeed here.

Customer Assistant – Lidl – Sheffield S8

Job type: Part-time; Salary: £10.10 - £11.40 an hour

What the job advert says: As a Customer Assistant at Lidl, no shift is the same and you get out what you put in. Starting at 5am some days to set up the store bakery for the day or finishing at 11pm on others to close the store and ensure the store is ready for another day of customers, you’ll keep moving and keep business booming. Every day is different, so you won’t just be working deliveries or working on the till; you’ll be doing all of it and more. You could even train to be a freshness specialist, non-food specialist or a bakery specialist. It’s your hard graft that puts food onto dinner tables and keeps our customers coming back.

Apply via Indeed here.

Sales Assistant – Smiggle – Meadowhall, Sheffield

Job type: Part-time, Permanent

What the job advert says: Part of The Just Group - Smiggle now has over 300 stores across Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Hong Kong & Malaysia.

Our Smiggle Store in Sheffield, is looking for a brand new SUPERSTAR Sales Assistant on a part time basis. We're looking for an experienced sales assistant for a person in charge role.

Part time contracts available with the opportunity to flex-up hours when required.

Weekend availability a must!!!

Flexibility to work shifts throughout the week desired!

Enjoy a staff discount of 50% off!!

If you have a fun, bubbly personality, love interacting with our typical Smiggle fans, thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a passion for FUNky stationery then apply online now!

Apply via Indeed here.

Team Member – job post – Funstation – Sheffield S9

Salary: £7 - £9 an hour; Job type: Full-time, Part-time, Permanent

What the job advert says:

To succeed within this new and exciting role we would expect you to possess the following qualities:

· Team player

· Exemplary customer service

· Friendly & engaging personality

· Smart appearance & articulate

· Should have a confident manner

Benefits:

· Unit social fund – this enables the staff to be taken out twice a year (£25 per staff member each time)

· Employee of the quarter at each site - £25 vouchers plus certificate

· Employee of the year for the overall company – £250 vouchers plus certificate

· Statutory company pension scheme (after 3 months service)

· Increased holiday entitlement after 2 years service

· Staff/family discounts for company activities and products

Apply via Indeed here.

NCS Team Assistant – Rotherham United Community Sports Trust – Rotherham S60

Salary: £10.65 an hour; Job type: Part-time, Temporary contract

What the job advert says: National Citizen Service (NCS) is a once in a lifetime, unique opportunity for 15-17 year olds. NCS helps build skills for work and life whilst introducing young people to new challenges, new people and working within a team. This year, our residential IS BACK! Week one (Monday to Friday) is a residential in Chester or the Lakes. The second week is Rotherham based, with the comfort of your own homes each evening. Our programme operates during the summer for young people in Rotherham and the surrounding area.

Rotherham United Community Sports Trust is committed to giving people a chance, and nurturing their potential, this achieved for both staff and young people involved in the NCS Programme. Throughout the programme, you will engage, inspire and develop the communities of Rotherham, and help the young people leave a lasting legacy on their local area.