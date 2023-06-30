News you can trust since 1887
Attercliffe: Sheffield cleaning contractor Amey urged 'to get a dab on' over litter or hand back contract

A Sheffield businessman has accused contractor Amey of ignoring litter to boost profits.
By David Walsh
Published 30th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2023, 11:02 BST

David Slater, managing director of property firm Spaces Sheffield, said Amey should clean Attercliffe properly - or hand back the contract. The private sector company is employed by Sheffield City Council.

In an open letter, Mr Slater told bosses: “Get off your backsides, get your finger out and get a dab on."

He added: “Right now Amey is ignoring the job at hand in order to keep the profit margins acceptable. Do the job properly, take it on the chin, employ more staff, clean the streets of the East End properly - every single street, every single verge, every single public space. Or hand back the contract.”

Businessman David Slater, managing director of Attercliffe-based property firm Spaces Sheffield, wants Attercliffe cleaned up to attract investors. Picture: Chris EtchellsBusinessman David Slater, managing director of Attercliffe-based property firm Spaces Sheffield, wants Attercliffe cleaned up to attract investors. Picture: Chris Etchells
He also urged local stakeholders to ‘do their bit’ to pick up litter, which is a notorious problem in the district.

Mr Slater, who is also a spokesman for Attercliffe Business Connection, added: ‘This letter is a plea to ABC stakeholders to do their bit to keep their space as clean as possible – If we all do a bit then that amounts to a lot. Sheffield East End needs to shine to bring in Investors developers and residents.”

In autumn 2021, the Government announced £17m for Attercliffe. Housing firm Citu plans to build a huge new estate in the area. The £300m Olympic Legacy Park is being built nearby.

An Amey spokeswoman said: “Amey teams follow a pre-agreed schedule with the council to collect litter from the Attercliffe area. Additional litter outside of this schedule can be reported to us and will be resolved.”