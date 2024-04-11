Watch more of our videos on Shots!

GMB Union suggested more than 4,500 Stonegate Pub Company venues were at risk, including 66 in Sheffield, as the parent company TDR Capital sought to refinance £2.5 billion of debt.

But today, Stonegate’s chief executive has issued a statement, reassuring that the venues are “not at risk”, and that the firm had made a “significant increase in profitability”.

Earlier this year, Gary Lindsay, the boss of TDR Capital, which also runs Asda, told the Business and Trade Select Committee on January 9 he was ‘confident’ £2.6 billion of debts in the Stonegate Pub Company could be refinanced this year.

However, with current high interest rates, GMB Union said it was concerned refinancing could lead to crippling payments to service the debt.

Today, David McDowall, CEO of Stonegate, said: “I am really pleased with the performance of the business in 2023, which included a sector-leading Christmas trading period.

“We have delivered a rise in revenue and a significant increase in profitability. Our all-round performance exemplifies the strength and depth of the Stonegate estate, with our outstanding Craft Union and L&T divisions continuing to lead the way.

“This is testament to the hard work of our people and partners, but also to the success of our on-going initiatives to increase profitability across our portfolio of brands and venue formats.

"Our performance gives me real confidence in the future and excitement in seeing our strategy come to fruition. Notably our asset optimisation plan which makes sure we have the right pub in the right location, further profit improvement initiatives, and above all our efforts to continue to support the Great British pub.

“With a summer of sport on the horizon, and the Euro’s and T20 World Cup fast approaching, we are looking forward to building on this momentum in the months ahead.

“We have been very clear that we continue to work towards achieving our long-term balance sheet goals, with the successful refinancing of a portion of our estate in December marking a significant strategic step towards this. We would also like to assure our valued employees and partners that venues are not at risk as a result of this process.”

The 66 Sheffield Stonegate pubs GMB claimed were at risk: