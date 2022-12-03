Hundreds of homes and buildings across Stannington and Hillsborough are without heating and face days of disruption after a water main ruptured on Sheldon Road in Stannington at 11pm on Friday.

People took to Facebook to report the incident - and post videos - while others warned of cancelled events and closed businesses.

On Facebook, Christopher Saunders said: ‘Its affected High Matlock Road and blown gas meters apart! Luckily no injuries or fire or explosions as some houses were filled with gas.’

Cadent says it has called in staff from across the North and Midlands.

Joanne Kassim said: “We have no gas whatsoever, no heating, no hot water and no electric shower either, it’s ridiculous’. The incident comes at a crucial time in the run up to Christmas.

Christ Church Stannington announced a festive event had been axed.

It stated: ‘I'm so sorry but the Christmas Sing has had to be cancelled due to the issues with the gas in Stannington. We are hoping it might be possible to reschedule’.

Debs at Haircraft on Loxley Road was forced to cancel all her appointments because here boiler was out of action. She said: ‘Nightmare! Lost a full day’s work’.

A water pipe ruptured under the road at the junction of Bankfield Lane and Sheldon Road in Stannington.

The Peacock at Stannington said its kitchen was closed due to its gas supply being affected.

Samantha Walker wrote: ‘I saw this elsewhere and assumed it was a joke. Can this really happen?’

Gas company Cadent said engineers need to visit every property to safely switch off supply before it can start pumping water out of the gas pipes. It added: ‘This will take time’.

Cadent spokeswoman said Yorkshire Water fixed the burst main in the early hours of Saturday. Cadent had 30 engineers going door-to-door turning off gas supplies and 20 working to fix and pump out pipes. They would need to visit a second time after repairs to check appliances, she added.

They were also working with Sheffield City Council to help elderly and vulnerable people. But they were not handing out electric fires to people without heating over fears it would overload the power supply and leave people cut off. The advice is to stay heat just one room and wear extra layers.

A community hub has been set up at The Lomas Hall on Church Street for people to get help or advice.

