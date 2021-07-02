Sports tech firm continues its very good run with three large contracts
A Sheffield sports tech business is having a good run - landing three large contracts after a stellar year.
Sport:80 in Neepsend has signed Snowsport England, Snowsport Wales and British Bobsleigh and will manage their memberships, qualifications, event registrations, conferences and courses.
It comes after the 12-strong Neepsend firm won 18 new clients in the last 18 months, experienced 16 per cent annual growth and turnover topped £1m.
Sport:80 CEO Gary Hargraves said: “We are very pleased to begin partnerships with Snowsport England and Snowsport Wales, as both bodies have a shared ambitious vision that complement what we are trying to achieve as a business.”
New clients since the start of the pandemic include governing bodies US Track & Field and USA Karate. The company has also been shortlisted for a Queens Award for Enterprise for International Trade.
In 2019 it won the Innovation category in The Star Small Business Awards.