Work is expected to start converting the former TJ Hughes into a new branch of the clothing chain.

WHAT BRANDS WILL BE ON SALE?

Last summer the company submitted plans to erect signs for Sports Direct, USC, Game, Adidas and the Nike logo stating it would be converted into a ‘USC and Sports Direct’.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Work is expected to start converting the former TJ Hughes into a new branch of the clothing chain.

Sports Direct did not comment so it’s not known whether it will keep its existing store on High Street. Last summer the building owner, James Burchell of Tellon Capital, said it had a lease until 2024 and he expected it to be honoured.

WHICH BRANCH IS CLOSING?

Sports Direct is also closing a branch at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge in March after a row over rent.

Last summer the company submitted plans to erect signs stating it would be converted into a ‘USC and Sports Direct’.

A spokeswoman for the centre said the firm wanted to pay rent based on four per cent of turnover. But she insisted their rents were competitive and the firm made a ‘good profit’ there.

It is understood rent at 10 or even 20 per cent of turnover is more common.

Last August video game retailer GAME closed a shop on The Moor and moved into the Sports Direct on High Street. It was bought out by Michael Ashley’s retail empire in 2019 for £52m.

Sports Direct is closing a branch at Fox Valley shopping centre in Stocksbridge in March after a row over rent.

The planning application for the new site indicates it could move back to The Moor, or open a second outlet.

WHAT HAPPENED TO TJ HUGHES?

TJ Hughes, which bills itself as the ‘discount department store’ has stood empty since it announced it would close in February 2020.