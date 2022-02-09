The shop at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge is advertising a closing down sale, with ‘all stock reduced’ after failing to agree a new rent deal.

It will further damage the centre’s retail offer after the departure of Next in July last year.

A spokeswoman for Fox Valley said Sports Direct was closing in March.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shop at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge is advertising a closing down sale, with ‘all stock reduced’.

WHAT IS FOX VALLEY SAYING?

But she insisted rents were ‘extremely competitive’, there had been several expressions of interest in the unit and Fox Valley was ‘fully occupied’.

She added: “Sports Direct will be closing their store in March, the reason for the closure is that they wished to pay rent based on four per cent of their turnover, Stocksbridge Regeneration Company Limited do not operate this policy at Fox Valley.

A spokeswoman for Fox Valley said Sports Direct was closing in March after failing to strike a new deal over rent.

“The rents at Fox Valley are extremely competitive, and so is the service charge, Sports Direct have been making a good level of profit from their unit.

“We have several retailers who have expressed interest in taking the unit, and an announcement will be made shortly with regard to the incoming tenant.

“Fox Valley is fully occupied, with footfall and visitor numbers up significantly on 2019 figures. The centre continues to perform exceptionally well with a waiting list of interested tenants.”

WHAT DO SHOPPERS THINK?

It will further damage the centre’s retail offer after the departure of Next in July last year.

One mum, who asked not to be named, said the loss of another clothing store was a blow.

She added: “I was disappointed when Next closed and now Sports Direct is going too. They were both handy because otherwise you have to go into town or to Meadowhall whereas at Fox Valley you could park outside and nip in.

“I’m not sure what else is at Fox Valley for us now as all the general clothing shops like Peacocks, MandCo and Next have gone.

BUSINESS NEWS: Sheffield city centre barbers burgled for second time in month

“The Range is okay for household goods but all the general clothing shops have gone. There's only Regatta and Mountain Warehouse now and you're only going to buy a £100 hiking coat once every few years, it's not like Next and Sports Direct where you would pop in all the time for bits and bobs.”

Fox Valley has 46 retail and hospitality units and 13 offices.

Sports Direct was contacted for comment.