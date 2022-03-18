Last month, the company was advertising a closing down sale.

Now, landlord Fox Valley Retail Park in Stocksbridge, says the retailer is staying open and paying the same rent.

The shop at Fox Valley in Stocksbridge is advertising a closing down sale, with ‘all stock reduced’.

A spokeswoman for Fox Valley said: “Sports Direct will be staying open at the store’s current location within Fox Valley.

“We are pleased to announce the company has decided to continue with its lease at our shopping centre and will be operating under the same terms and conditions.”

It represents victory for Fox Valley after Sports Direct demanded a new rent based on four per cent of turnover. Between 10 and 20 per cent of turnover is more common.

Fox Valley bosses insisted their charges were ‘extremely competitive’ and refused to budge.

It will further damage the centre’s retail offer after the departure of Next in July last year.

At the time, a spokeswoman said Sports Direct had been making ‘a good level of profit’. They also had interest from other retailers interested in taking the unit.

Fox Valley has 46 retail and hospitality units and 13 offices.

Sports Direct was contacted for comment.

A spokeswoman for Fox Valley said Sports Direct was closing in March after failing to strike a new deal over rent.