Barnsley College's Sci Tech building was refurbished and reopened in 2021.

​​​​​​​Sponsoring the South Yorkshire Sustainability Awards allows us to celebrate the achievements of companies and individuals who are improving their business through sustainable operations and practices.

We have made positive changes to become more sustainable in all aspects of college life. With over 700 members of staff and approximately 9,000 students making small changes, we feel we can make a real impact on the Barnsley community as we collaborate with local organisations to drive sustainability and work closely with businesses within the Barnsley Borough and surrounding areas.

As a college we are aiming to become a carbon literate organisation as we develop and deliver The Carbon Literacy Project, improving our awareness of the carbon dioxide costs and impacts of everyday activities.

The Think Low Carbon Centre, based at Barnsley College’s Honeywell campus.

The project includes reducing consumption of goods and services, removing single-use plastics from our catering facilities and reducing the amount of waste we produce. All new buildings and developments will also be designed using sustainable materials and be energy efficient, helping to reduce our carbon footprint.

The £4.2m Think Low Carbon Centre, based at our Honeywell campus, is a sustainable centre of excellence designed to facilitate research, development and knowledge transfer for environmental technologies.

The centre features solar panels, triple glazing, a wood-pellet powered biomass boiler and reflective sun pipes which allow natural daylight into darker rooms.

We are also working towards integrating sustainability into everything we do at college, ensuring all students and staff are equipped with the knowledge and skills to make the world a better place.

We are actively creating new green and sustainable pathways in the curriculum, and encouraging students and staff to get involved with other green projects across the community.

At Barnsley College we believe it is essential to reward companies that have gone above and beyond when it comes to minimising their environmental impact, whilst simultaneously striving to ensure that their employees have a safe and healthy working environment.