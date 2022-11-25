The five-strong squad of four officers and a sergeant detained an average of three people a day every day in 2022. They also recovered £77,000 of stolen goods. It bagged them the Partnership Award ‘for outstanding work with outside organisations’ at the South Yorkshire Police Awards.

Meadowhall pays £330,000-a-year for the team to permanently patrol the malls. They have a cell for offenders in the red car park.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised for the strength of our partnership with South Yorkshire Police and it’s a real testament to the dedicated work of our onsite police team. The safety of our visitors, colleagues and retail partners is our number one priority and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.

Meadowhall-based officers collect the Partnership Award at the South Yorkshire Police Awards 2022.