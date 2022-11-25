South Yorkshire police team wins award for arresting 905 people at Meadowhall
Meadowhall police have won an award after arresting 905 people so far this year.
The five-strong squad of four officers and a sergeant detained an average of three people a day every day in 2022. They also recovered £77,000 of stolen goods. It bagged them the Partnership Award ‘for outstanding work with outside organisations’ at the South Yorkshire Police Awards.
Meadowhall pays £330,000-a-year for the team to permanently patrol the malls. They have a cell for offenders in the red car park.
Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “We’re delighted to be recognised for the strength of our partnership with South Yorkshire Police and it’s a real testament to the dedicated work of our onsite police team. The safety of our visitors, colleagues and retail partners is our number one priority and a responsibility that we don’t take lightly.
“The team has built strong relationships with South Yorkshire Police over many years to ensure we’re doing everything we can to make everyone feel comfortable.”