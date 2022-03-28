Snake Pass between Sheffield and Manchester reopens after landslides but with severe restrictions and lorry ban
The Snake Pass is set to reopen after three landslides - but with severe restrictions on cars and a lorry ban.
The 12-mile route between Sheffield and Manchester reopens on Tuesday with THREE sets of traffic lights controlling sections of single carriageway and a 20mph speed limit.
But it will remain off limits to lorries over 7.5 tonnes.
The road closed last month after landslips triggered by Storm Eunice and Storm Franklin.
Used by more than 30,000 vehicles a week, including 1,500 HGV’s, it caused major disruption - although cyclists celebrated a rare chance to safely enjoy one of the country’s best rides.
Derbyshire County Council initially said it would be closed for weeks.
WHY IS IT REOPENING NOW?
Now it says the land has dried out and stopped moving and it can partially reopen.
Coun Kewal Singh Athwal, cabinet member for highways and transport, said it was due to the number of people who relied on it for work.
He added: “Following very careful monitoring of the road during the past four weeks believe we have a sensible approach to reopen the road while keeping all road users safe.
“The temporary traffic lights will enable us to protect the part of the road which has moved from any further damage. The drier weather will also help to significantly reduce the risk of any further landslips giving us time to monitor and identify a solution to repair the road, which will require Government funding.”
But he warned it could close again at a moment’s notice.
“We have a responsibility to keep people safe on our roads which means that if we detect any further movement or risk of a landslip once the road reopens, we will unfortunately have to close the road.”
The storms caused three sections of the road surface to drop, in one area by around two metres, leaving ‘major cracks’ and the risk of further landslips.
Traffic lights will be set up at Gillott Hey, Alport and Wood Cottage.
The road initially closed to vehicles. The county council then closed it to cyclists due to safety concerns over the ‘sheer number’ of riders.
The move triggered two ‘mass trespass’ events from Glossop. They recalled the Kinder Mass Trespass of 1932 when ramblers defied the Duke of Devonshire to walk on his heavily-keepered moors.