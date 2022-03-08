A spokesman for Colliers said they were talking to a discount department store company and a leisure operator about taking space in the building.

The update comes nearly a year after London-based MHA snapped it up at a massive discount when the historic chain went bust.

Agents marketing the former Debenhams in Sheffield city centre are speaking to two potential occupiers.

It is understood Colliers was hired in November, along with Savills, to market the building.

Their job is to contact potential occupiers on a national and local level.

Discount and budget chains have been making the news in Sheffield. Lidl is moving into the Sports Direct building - the former House of Fraser - on High Street. It also wants to open in the former Staples and Mothercare units in the mini shopping centre off Eyre Street.

Meanwhile, budget chain Poundland is opening a larget shop at Heeley Retail Park and a second, as yet undisclosed location.

The Debenhams store closed on May 15 last year. It was among 118 shut down by administrators with the loss of 12,000 jobs. Online retailer Boohoo bought the brand for £55m.

MHA London bought the building on March 26, 2021 for a bargain £1.5m after its value plunged from £2.7m – a saving of £1.2m.

Last week, Adrian Wallace, boss of MHA London, said there was interest, but ‘nothing substantial’.

He said: “The property is on the lettings market with Colliers and Savills. There has been interest but nothing substantial to report at this time. Discussions are on-going with relevant parties on all other matters.”

To the rear, Charter Square now boasts a thriving new restaurant, The Furnace, as well as an entrance to The Light cinema, the new HSBC office block and access to the Heart of the City developments off Cambridge Street.

A £150,000 cycle hub is set to be installed on the ground floor of Telephone House opposite. On The Moor, a Lane7 bowling alley stands opposite.

A large Debenhams at Meadowhall also closed when the chain went bust.

Mall director Darren Pearce told The Star he is confident of signing a new tenant this summer which would be trading before Christmas this year.

