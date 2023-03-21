News you can trust since 1887
Single mum loses £35,000 after Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens goes bust

A famous Sheffield kitchen firm has gone bust after taking £35,000 from a single mum.

By David Walsh
Published 21st Mar 2023, 11:04 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 11:04 GMT

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens has ceased trading, called in a liquidator and made 15 of its 18 staff redundant. Founder Rob Cole and two others will stay on until the end of the week when they too will go.

A single mum-of-three said she paid the firm a lump sum on March 3 after bosses reassured her the firm was not in financial difficulties. It was the final balance on a £35,000 kitchen for her Crosspool house. Now she has been left with no money and no kitchen.

She said: “The kitchen was the luxury I had saved for but it's money down the drain. It’s more than a year’s salary for me as a teacher and I can’t get that money again. Now I have a house with no kitchen while we live in rented accommodation.

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens MD Zoe Loveday and CEO and founder Rob Cole.
“They sent me an invoice at the end of February and started hassling me for payment. We asked if they were in financial difficulty due to a high turnover of staff but they said 'no'. I’m cross because I can’t believe they didn’t see it coming. I only found out when their Instagram went down and on Monday the phone was constantly engaged.”

Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens, based on Edgedale Road, Nether Edge, made mid to high-end kitchens using sustainably-sourced materials including parts from railway wagons and school laboratory benches ‘complete with graffiti’.

Last year the firm received a boost after it appeared on George Clarke’s Channel 4 series Ugly House To Lovely House.

Rob Cole said he was “devastated” by the decision to close the firm. It had been hit by the cost-of-living crisis, which also affected customers, as well as Covid, Brexit and the crashing of the pound in September.

The firm's headquarters on Edgedale Road, Nether Edge.
He did not say how many customers were affected or how much the company owed. He said it was being liquidated due to the value of its assets and would not “rise from the ashes” after an administration process. The firm had previoulsy ceased trading in 2016 before reopening. That was a tax matter, there was “nothing untoward” about it and “no one was out of pocket”, he added.

Electrical vehicle at Sheffield Sustainable Kitchens. The company was popular with customers for its green and ethical approach.
