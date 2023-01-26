Sheffield market traders say they are being driven out of business after being moved to ‘enhance’ a city centre shopping precinct.​​​​​​​

Vendors on The Moor have seen income plunge after being shifted from outside Atkinsons to Moorfoot three days a week: Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday. The new spot is much quieter, they say, and doesn’t even have power so some - such as the baked potato stall - can’t operate at all.

The move was ordered by NewRiver, new owners of The Moor, to ‘enhance the goods and services on offer’. But traders say it is a huge blow when many are already struggling financially.

Flower seller Andrew Millard has had a stall for 34 years, and has been outside Iceland on The Moor for a decade. But at Moorfoot he says takings are 75 per cent down.

He added: “Up there we got the passing trade. But they don’t want us. They think we are lower end shopping. It’s like we have been shoved out of the way.”

Longstanding customer Stan Peat said the new site was “like a ghost town”. He added: “There’s nothing here. I’m so annoyed for them.”

Armeet Dhall has run a smoking accessories stall for two years and says he works six days-a-week to support his family. He was the only trader operating on Sheffield’s hottest ever day - 39 degrees last summer - and regularly endures sub-zero temperatures in winter.

But he says money is tight and he is unable to afford a shop. And the move to Moorfoot has seen his takings plunge by a third.

Najam Zahoor, who sells caps, wallets and jewellery, said: “I’ve had no customers and no sales. And I can’t have a heater to keep warm.”

He added: “I don’t have any other option. I’m trying my best but I feel very bad. There are no lights and no people in the new location. It has left all the market traders shocked and hopeless. We are disgusted because it was most traders’ only way to run the family and we have lost all hope.”

Without power, longstanding baked potato seller Nick Shepherd is unable to trade.

The Moor was snapped up by NewRiver and BRAVO Strategies III in February 2021. Last year NewRiver had sales of £73.7m and operating profit of £25.4m.

Director Matt Johnson, said: “Since we acquired The Moor we have been working closely with key stakeholders, including the council, to help us deliver on our plans to further enhance the goods and services on offer at The Moor for the local community, in parallel with the council’s own regeneration agenda for the city as a whole. One aspect of this includes the operational dynamics of the local outdoor market.”

Sheffield City Council runs the markets and collects rents. Councillor Joe Otten said the authority was “legally obliged” to agree to the move. Stallholders were paying half price pitch rates at Moorfoot and they were doing “everything we can” to install electricity, he added. And he reassured traders NewRiver could not move traders on other days.

He added: “The days at Moorfoot are only to accommodate the reduced trading days set by New River, which cannot be reduced to less than three under the lease agreement.”

NewRiver has cleared traders off The Moor on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays to 'enhance' the area.

