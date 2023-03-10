Bosses at the mega-mall said the centre was open but due to snow overnight it could take some teams longer than normal to get in. They also advised customers to use the lower level under cover car parks while others were cleared and gritted. Those arriving by public transport were urged to check whether services had been disrupted.
Crystal Peaks centre is open, as are Sainsbury’s, M&S and Wilko, a spokesman said. But due to school closures and limited public transport some stores would open late and some not at all. Shoppers were urged to contact individual stores to check.
He added: “Our team are working hard to clear car parks but please take extra care when driving and follow local travel advice.”
In Sheffield city centre, Beer Central and some outlets in The Moor Market were open including greengrocers, fishmongers, butchers and cafes. On Division Street, Debbie Moon, of Moonko dried flowers, said her shop was open, as were a cluster nearby including Copper Pot and Lucky Fox cafes and Pre-loved Kilo second hand clothes.
Banner Jones solicitors tweeted: “We're open as we have a large number of housing completions today. Some of our staff have walked in and some are working at home.” And milk producer Our Cow Molly said its ice cream parlour was closed on Friday, although its vending machine was open 8am - 8pm as usual. And deliveries were continuing after Streets Ahead road contractor ‘did an amazing job’.