Meadowhall and Crystal Peaks shopping centres in Sheffield have warned stores may open late or not at all today.​​​​​​​

Bosses at the mega-mall said the centre was open but due to snow overnight it could take some teams longer than normal to get in. They also advised customers to use the lower level under cover car parks while others were cleared and gritted. Those arriving by public transport were urged to check whether services had been disrupted.

Crystal Peaks centre is open, as are Sainsbury’s, M&S and Wilko, a spokesman said. But due to school closures and limited public transport some stores would open late and some not at all. Shoppers were urged to contact individual stores to check.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “Our team are working hard to clear car parks but please take extra care when driving and follow local travel advice.”

Meadowhall car park covered in snow in 2021.

In Sheffield city centre, Beer Central and some outlets in The Moor Market were open including greengrocers, fishmongers, butchers and cafes. On Division Street, Debbie Moon, of Moonko dried flowers, said her shop was open, as were a cluster nearby including Copper Pot and Lucky Fox cafes and Pre-loved Kilo second hand clothes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad