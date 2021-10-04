Sheffield users hit as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp have all stopped working this afternoon, with users in Sheffield and across the world affected.
The Facebook website was not loading as of 5pm today, Monday, October 4, Instagram posts are not loading, and anyone trying to send WhatsApp messages has been getting a prompt that it is waiting to be delivered.
The three apps are all owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure.
According to the website Downdetector, the outage appears to have begun at around 4.39pm, with more than 26,000 reports of Facebook outages received then, compared with just two 15 minutes earlier.
Facebook tweeted at 5.22pm: “We’re aware that some people are having trouble accessing our apps and products. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologize for any inconvenience.”