Sheffield users hit as Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp all go down

The Facebook website was not loading as of 5pm today, Monday, October 4, Instagram posts are not loading, and anyone trying to send WhatsApp messages has been getting a prompt that it is waiting to be delivered.

The three apps are all owned by Facebook and run on shared infrastructure.

According to the website Downdetector, the outage appears to have begun at around 4.39pm, with more than 26,000 reports of Facebook outages received then, compared with just two 15 minutes earlier.

Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram have all been hit by outages (Photo by OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images)