The former Sheffield City Airport runway could become a business park with green space and even a stream.

Sheffield University has launched a vision for ‘Runway Park’ which would bring the flat, half-mile long strip back into use.

An artist’s impression shows a hi-tech ‘doughnut’ building and other offices and labs on the land, which stretches from Europa Avenue to Europa Rise in Tinsley.

Sheffield University has launched a vision for ‘Runway Park’ which would bring the flat, half-mile long strip, once part of Sheffield City Airport, back into use. | UoS

Sheffield City Airport closed in 2002 because the runway was too short for bigger planes. Sheffield University snapped it up and today has a handful of buildings at one end. But the majority of the strip is untouched, with satellite images showing it has gone green.

Professor Koen Lamberts, vice-chancellor of the University of Sheffield, said he was keen to attract firms who would build their own factories and potentially work with academics. Boeing, Rolls-Royce, BAE Systems and McLaren Automotive all have factories nearby.

Today, the half-mile long strip is green, as seen in this satellite image of the former Sheffield City Airport. | Google

He said: “The launch of Runway Park marks a significant milestone in our mission to help the region reach its full potential, while making an even stronger contribution to economic growth.

“We look forward to working with partners to deliver bespoke solutions to industry, catalyse growth opportunities and attract the investment the region needs to continue on a path to prosperity.”

He also hoped it would ‘build on the momentum’ of the UK’s first government-backed Investment Zone.

Professor Koen Lamberts is vice chancellor of the University of Sheffield.

In 2023, then chancellor Jeremy Hunt travelled to Sheffield to launch the UK’s first Investment Zone with £80m of cash for firms to start, grow or relocate into the area.

In 2022, Sheffield hydrogen company ITM Power announced plans for for a £70m factory on the runway, set to create 500 jobs. It was due to buy land from Sheffield University for £13.4m.

But it pulled out due to ‘geopolitical instability, high inflation and economic uncertainty’.

South Yorkshire Police, whose Operations Complex is next to the strip, have been known to use the runway for driver training.

Passenger flights from Sheffield City Airport launched in February 1998.

In the early days there were three daily flights to Amsterdam, weekend hops to Jersey, an air taxi service to London City and flights to Belfast and Dublin.

The occasional celebrity touched down including the Queen, Prince Charles and then-Prime Minister Tony Blair.

But the world changed. Budget flights, the 9/11 terrorist attack and the possibility of an airport with a proper runway at Finningley were gathering pace.

Sheffield’s runway was just too short, which meant no low cost operator could use it.

In 2002 Peel Group bought it from Sheffield City Council for just £1. Flights stopped the same year.

The controversy following its closure went on for a long time - and included an attempt to revive it in 2012.

Linda Goodacre, director of estates and facilities at the University of Sheffield, said: “Runway Park reflects our long-term commitment to creating places that are not only fit for the future, but actively help shape it.

“Designed with flexibility, resilience and sustainability at its core, the site brings together high-performance buildings and green infrastructure to offer exceptional working and collaboration environments for tenants of all sizes.

“From our energy-efficient facilities and on-site renewable energy to acres of biodiverse parkland and walkable green space, Runway Park gives businesses the room - and the responsibility - to grow sustainably.”