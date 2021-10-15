Bosses at William Cook Cast Products say production is not set to increase significantly in the short-term and ‘almost all costs’ have gone up in the last year.

The Government's furlough scheme had helped support jobs. But it had ended and it could not afford to retain employees where there is no work for them to carry out.

William Cook Cast Products in Sheffield. Picture Scott Merrylees

Despite ‘doing all we can to minimise expenditure to avoid job losses’ the firm has now put 10 at risk.

A letter has gone out which states it is looking for volunteers but will consider compulsory redundancies if necessary.

William Cook Cast Products is based on Parkway Avenue, Sheffield. It part of a £60m turnover engineering group that employs 450 at three plants in Yorkshire and the North East, including 160 in Sheffield.

Sir Andrew Cook, boss of the William Cook group. Picture Scott Merrylees

Chris Seymour, group managing director at William Cook, said 10 previously furloughed roles were being considered for redundancy.

He added: "All manufacturers are facing increased costs across their supply chains although William Cook has successfully hedged its energy prices to protect against current market volatility.

“The group continues to invest in valuable engineering skills and will protect its workforce by absorbing most of the increased costs.

“It is proposing that up to 20 previously furloughed workers are reassigned within the Sheffield site and confirms that up to 10 previously furloughed roles are being considered for redundancy."

