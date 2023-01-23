It’s time to shine a light on the incredible enthusiasm of our wonderful South Yorkshire apprentices again and those who support them.

Businesses supporting apprenticeship schemes can submit their nominations and join in the celebrations at our annual South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards. Together we can applaud the power of apprenticeships and share the positive impact that an apprenticeship can bring

Amazon UK is delighted to be sponsoring the awards, with a special focus on the Degree Apprentice Award which is open to apprentices who are studying level 6 or above.

Nominations can be submitted by the apprentice themselves, their employer, college or training provider or even by proud loved ones. There are also categories for employers and mentors, so businesses can nominate their own teams and trainers.

The winners gather on stage at the end of the South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022

If you need some help preparing your entry our FREE 40 minute crash course is a must for your diary.

What to expect:

- Category criteria review and analysis

- Understanding of what the judges are looking for

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2022 - health and public Service winner Emma Driver

- Top Tips for putting your entry together.

The virtual course is held on Tuesday, February 28, at 12.30pm. A link to register can be found at the footer of the event website.

Join us for the sixth annual Apprenticeship Awards, register and start your journey.

Simply visit the event website https://www.syapprenticeshipawards.co.uk/ before the closing date of 6pm Thursday, March 23 .

South Yorkshire Apprenticeship Awards 2023 logo

Winners will be announced at the live event held in Sheffield on Thursday, May 18, held at Magna, Rotherham, where guests will be invited to join us from 6.45pm for a welcome drink sponsored by Magna, a great opportunity to network with other attendees before dinner is served and the award ceremony begins.

For any more information get in touch with the events team – [email protected]

​Award Categories

- ​SME Employer of the Year, sponsored by Doncaster College

Open to businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

- Large Employer of the Year, sponsored by Barnsley College

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

- ​Diversity and Inclusion Programme, sponsored by Yorkshire & Humber Apprenticeship Ambassador Network

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

- ​Mentor of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Hallam University

This category is for an individual who has encouraged and inspired apprentices throughout their training programme. Mentors can be the line manager, a training provider or someone that the apprentice works with who has greatly contributed to the individual’s development

- ​Intermediate Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022

- ​Advanced Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 3 qualification (equivalent to A Level Pass). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

- ​Higher Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by University of Sheffield

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022

- ​Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Amazon

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before June 2022.

- ​Professional Services Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by AESSEAL

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 22, and work within the Professional Services sector.

- ​Health & Public Service Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by the Royal Navy

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 22, and work within the Health or Public Service Sector.

- ​Construction Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 22, and work within construction.

- Engineering/Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by The Source Academy

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 22, and work within the Engineering or Manufacturing sectors

​- Technology and Digital Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices, who were enrolled in their programme by June 22, and work within the Technology and Digital Sectors.

​- Training Provider of the Year

