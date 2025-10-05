The fate of the UK’s third-largest steelworks appears to have entered its final phase - sale or closure.

The government has put Speciality Steel up for sale after it entered liquidation on August 21.

Chris McDonald MP, minister for industry, said he was “optimistic a suitable buyer can be identified.”

In liquidation Speciality Steel UK has been put up for sale. It was owned by Sanjeev Gupta. | Liberty

He urged unions and local government leaders to engage with potential buyers to “showcase the skills and dedication of the workforce.”

But, in a letter seen by The Star, he warns that if the sale is unsuccessful it will result in the “closure of sites.”

Speciality Steel UK - part of Sanjeev Gupta’s Liberty Steel empire - employs 1,450 at sites in Rotherham, Wednesbury and Stocksbridge, Sheffield.

In August, insolvency courts granted a compulsory winding up order sought by creditors owed hundreds of millions of pounds.

The company is now in the hands of the Official Receiver - a government appointed liquidator - and special managers from consultancy firm Teneo.

In his letter Mr McDondald states: “The Government has now approved the Official Receiver's recommendation to proceed with a formal sales process, which will begin immediately.

“The Government is providing financial support to enable the Official Receiver to fulfil his statutory duties, and I am optimistic that a suitable buyer can be identified.”

It adds: “In his letter to staff, the Official Receiver noted that, at the end of the current liquidation process, all SSUK employment will be terminated, whether a buyer is found and a sale takes place, or a sale is unsuccessful resulting in closure of sites.

“Depending on the terms of any sale, a successful buyer has the option to then contract with staff who worked at SSUK.”

As well as owing millions of pounds, the business has struggled to land contracts.

It is understood Rotherham has not produced anything since July 2024 and Stocksbridge only sporadically.

The government has agreed to cover wages of £3.5m-a-month and costs at the plants while a buyer is sought. Most workers are on a form of furlough, being paid 85 per cent of their wages.

The letter ends: “I fully recognise the uncertainty this situation brings for employees and their families, and I want to reaffirm the Government's commitment to a strong and sustainable future for steelmaking in the UK.”

In August, Labour MP for Penistone and Stocksbridge, Marie Tidball, said the government had received approaches from “independent third parties who have expressed an interest in returning some or all of the sites to steel making.”