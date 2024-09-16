Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield steel manufacturer Marcegaglia will invest £50 million to build an electric arc furnace, creating 50 jobs.

It was among Italian investments into the UK worth almost £500m revealed by Sir Keir Starmer during a visit to Rome.

“I’m really pleased to announce that we’ve secured two new investments,” the Prime Minister said at a press conference with Italian PM Giorgia Meloni.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves at the SMACC meltshop in Tinsley in 2021. Today he announced £50m investment in the site, now owned by Marcegaglia. Photo: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire Photo: Stefan Rousseau | PA

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Defence, aerospace and security company Leonardo will invest £435m at its Yeovil site and in research and development programmes across the UK, it was announced.

Follow all of the big news from the Blades down on Bramall Lane with our free daily Sheffield United newsletter.

In 2023, Marcegaglia Stainless snapped up three steelmaking sites in Sheffield and Rotherham from Finnish firm Outokumpu, including the SMACC (Stainless Melting and Continuous Casting) meltshop in Tinsley.

Its electric furnace steel mill can melt 250,000 tonnes of scrap a year and turn it into wire-rods, wire and bars.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The SMACC site off Europa Link was previously owned by British Steel Stainless, Avesta Sheffield and latterly Outokumpu.

In October 2021, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and then shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visited the then Outokumpu Stainless site in Sheffield to discuss the impact of high energy costs on industry.