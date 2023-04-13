A historic Sheffield steel firm is creating 40 jobs and 20 apprenticeships after a buy-out by an Italian family which is keen to ‘invest and increase volume’.

Marcegaglia Stainless Ltd is the new owner of three sites which can trace their roots back to British Steel - and gave The Star exclusive access to celebrate.

The ‘Long Products’ unit includes Alloy Steel Rods, Stainless Steel Bar and the famous SMACC (Stainless Melting and Continuous Casting) meltshop in Tinsley, which is powered by electricity and can melt 250,000 tonnes of scrap a year. It makes wire-rods, wire and bars and employs 370. It was sold by Finnish firm Outokumpu.

A Marcegaglia Stainless spokeswoman said recruitment had started and they were assessing further investment opportunities.

She said: “After a very strong 2022, the business climate for stainless steel is challenging. Despite this, we have started recruiting to increase our shift level in melting operations in order to accommodate some additional volume created by Marcegaglia’s other downstream businesses. We will also be recruiting 20 apprentices of several disciplines as part of our commitment for growth and succession planning.”

She added: “Marcegaglia intends to develop the Long Products businesses and we are currently assessing all the investment opportunities. If we can show that we are competitive, investments aimed at increasing our melting capacity in Sheffield will be a priority.”

The SMACC site off Europa Link in Tinsley was previously owned British Steel Stainless, Avesta Sheffield and latterly Outokumpu.

Marcegaglia Stainless Ltd

SMACC in Tinsley can melt 250,000 tonnes of scrap a year.

SMACC is powered by electricity which can be 'greener' than coal fired plants.

In October 2021, Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer and shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves visited the then Outokumpu Stainless site in Sheffield to discuss the impact of high energy costs on industry.