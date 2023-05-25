The stoppages by ASLEF and the RMT union will hit services on Wednesday May 31, Friday June 2 and Saturday June 3.

Some 14 train operating companies will be affected, including East Midlands Railway, TransPennine Express and CrossCountry, which connects Sheffield with towns and cities including Leeds, London, Liverpool, Nottingham and Manchester.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

CrossCountry is warning it will not run any services on the Wednesday and Saturday. It says it will run normal services on days around the strikes but is warning they are likely to be busier than usual.

Members of the RMT union at Sheffield railway station.

Mark Goodall, director of service delivery said: “The latest round of strikes are set to cause further disruption for passengers at a time when we should be focusing on rebuilding confidence in rail. While we’re doing everything we can to run as many services as possible, there will be significant disruption. We advise that passengers check before they travel for the latest information as well as the times of last trains and allow extra time for their journeys.”

The strikes are by ASLEF and the RMT, National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers.

In a statement, ASLEF said: “Members at these train companies have been in dispute for almost a year over the failure of management to offer a fair deal on pay. “Most of the drivers have not had a pay increase at all since 2019 and with inflation still well over 10 per cent and the cost of living spiralling, this is not acceptable.”

Strike warning signs at Sheffield station.