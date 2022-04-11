BHP is selling its offices on Clarkehouse Road near the Botanical Gardens to move into the city centre.

The buildings, which are linked, are on the market for £2.4m and £1.2m, or £3.6m together.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The buildings, which are linked, are on the market for £2.4m and £1.2m or £3.6m together. Pic: Google.

They could continue as offices, but due to the scarcity of homes in the area, are more likely to be snapped up by a residential developer.

And if a bidding war erupts - as is common in affluent south west Sheffield - they could go for much more than the asking price.

Don Gray, partner at BHP, said: “BHP was founded in Sheffield in 1867 and we are immensely proud of our Sheffield heritage.

“We have occupied our current location on Clarkehouse Road since the 1970s and these offices are now home to circa 190 staff.

“In common with good business practice, we have been reviewing our property strategy to ensure that our physical infrastructure is aligned with our strategic objectives and delivers the right environment for our people and clients.

BUSINESS NEWS: Surgical blade maker bounces back from pandemic

“As part of this review, we have instructed Colloco and Spencers as joint agents to assess market appetite to acquire our current properties and advise on alternative potential locations. Should we decide to move, it would be our intention to relocate to Sheffield city centre and we are actively considering a number of options.”

The offices have a listed chimney in the grounds. Sheffield High School is located to the rear on Rutland Park.

Offers must be in by 12 noon on Friday April 29.

BUSINESS NEWS: Boss resigns after furlough video row