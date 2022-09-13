Sheffield Meadowhall: Popular Japanese restaurant offering 97p price on selected dishes to celebrate 25 years
A popular Japanese food company with restaurants in Sheffield – including Meadowhall – offering 97p dishes in celebration of 25 years.
YO! is a restaurant serving fresh and authentic Japanese food, including their several popular Sushi dishes.
They are known most commonly for their range of Sushi dishes, however they also serve a famous chicken katsu curry, spicy seafood ramen and the full mouth-watering range of hot street food, from chicken gyozas to innovative fusion dishes.
Read More
This year celebrates 25 years since the company, which also has a Kiosk at Sheffield Tesco Extra, began – and to celebrate they are offering a 97p menu, with some of their favourite dishes.
Most Popular
-
1
'Nail in the coffin' - Popular Sheffield chip shop moves to three-day week as owner voices concern for businesses amid price hike
-
2
Container Park Sheffield: How delayed development will affect traditional attractions at Christmas
-
3
Tesco Express selling booze until midnight bids to open on Fargate in Sheffield city centre
The offer lasts from Thursday 12th to 29th September and you are able to book a table to reserve at their popular Meadowhall store.
The YO! at Meadowhall is located right in the heart of the shopping centre and serves up famous Japanese dishes seven days a week.