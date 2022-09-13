YO! is a restaurant serving fresh and authentic Japanese food, including their several popular Sushi dishes.

They are known most commonly for their range of Sushi dishes, however they also serve a famous chicken katsu curry, spicy seafood ramen and the full mouth-watering range of hot street food, from chicken gyozas to innovative fusion dishes.

This year celebrates 25 years since the company, which also has a Kiosk at Sheffield Tesco Extra, began – and to celebrate they are offering a 97p menu, with some of their favourite dishes.

The offer lasts from Thursday 12th to 29th September and you are able to book a table to reserve at their popular Meadowhall store.