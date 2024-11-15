Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £25m artillery factory is opening in Sheffield creating 50 jobs due to the war in Ukraine

Arms company BAE Systems says it will make titanium structures for the M777 towed howitzer. The site in the north east of the city opens next year.

It follows a deal with the US Army in January. BAE is also hoping to pick up orders from other countries. The US, Canada and Australia have donated M777s to Ukraine.

BAE states: “At half the weight of other 155mm towed howitzers, the M777 provides a rapid reaction capability and a proven pedigree that delivers decisive firepower when needed most in sustained combat conditions.

An M777 howitzer in action.

“With more than 1,250 M777s in service with ground forces in the United States, Ukraine, the Americas, Australia and India, the M777 is the only battle-proven 155mm lightweight howitzer in the world.”

John Borton, managing director of BAE Systems’ Weapons Systems UK business, said artillery manufacturing was a “critical, specialised” industrial capability.

He added: “As we continue to grow our business to meet our customers’ evolving requirements, this significant investment will help us develop a highly-skilled and adaptable workforce as an important part of the national defence infrastructure."

BAE Systems is also spending £200m on upgrading its UK munitions business “to meet increased demand.”

The Brightside steelmaker is using its 10,000 tonne press to make forgings for artillery and tanks supplied by the UK after Russia’s full scale invasion in 2022.

The move marked a return to domestic production of forgings for gun barrels after a gap of 20 years.

The M777 'delivers decisive firepower when needed most in sustained combat conditions' says BAE Systems

Clive Betts, MP for Sheffield South East, welcomed the BAE factory.

He said: “Sheffield is well known for its strong history of world-class engineering and advanced manufacturing and BAE Systems’ investment in a new artillery facility and highly skilled jobs will ensure the city continues to play a key role in delivering both economic prosperity and national security.”

BAE Systems is one of the largest manufacturers in Britain and has more than 90,000 employees.

Nationalised in July 2021, Forgemasters is now fully owned by the Ministry of Defence.

In March 2022, the company ended its supply contract with Gazprom following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.