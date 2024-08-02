Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A South Yorkshire sportswear company is set to make up to 54 redundancies a year after moving into a £9m new factory.

SBD Apparel said sales had been hit by the cost of living crisis and jobs had to go. Some 69 roles have been placed at risk and 54 redundancies were planned. The firm has 188 employees.

The company makes clothing and accessories for powerlifters including popular £219 ‘Lever’ belts.

SBD Powerlifting Championship at Sheffield City Hall in February, and HR manager Samantha Gaunt at the new factory. | National World / Natwest

It moved into a new factory on Lanchester Way on the Advanced Manufacturing Park in Catcliffe, Rotherham, last year.

SBD has hosted an international powerlifting championship in Sheffield since 2023. Next year, prize money for the event at the City Hall is £445,000, ‘the largest prize fund in powerlifting history’.

Last year, turnover was £15.7m with a profit of £2.25m, figures posted at Companies House show. The gross profit margin was 39.7 per cent.

A worker, who asked to stay anonymous, said they had been told of the job losses in a meeting with chief executive and founder Ben Banks and HR manager Samantha Gaunt, who said it was due to tough selling conditions.

Squat thrust competition at the SBD Powerlifting Championships in Sheffield. | National World

They added: “Staff who are in the firing line are being forced into making difficult choices during this stressful time.”

William Islip, commercial director, SBD Group of Companies, said: “When we moved into our new headquarters just over a year ago, our sales were growing worldwide, and the business’ growth was restricted by significant backorders. While in the last year, we have delivered sales growth, it has not been at the level that we and our retailers across the world had anticipated or in line with planned manufacturing growth.

“All our products are manufactured in the United Kingdom, and the vast majority are produced at our headquarters. In order to realign our production output with the current sales levels it is with regret that we have had to begin a consultation process for up to 54 redundancies.

“We continue to see significant opportunities for growth - with expansion into new markets, the launch of new products, and the growth of the strength sports community - but unfortunately we have not been able to realise that growth quickly enough to avoid redundancies.”

In 2022, SBD Apparel Ltd borrowed £7.2m from NatWest and received a £1.5m grant from Sheffield City Region to open a new factory and create 200 jobs.

At the time, the company said it sold in 46 countries and had 125 employees. It also sponsored ‘hundreds’ of professional strongmen, powerlifting, weightlifting and CrossFit athletes.