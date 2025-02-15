Sheffield jobs: Accountants BHP to move 190 people into Sheffield city centre

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 15th Feb 2025, 05:55 BST

A large Sheffield firm of accountants is moving into an old cutlery works in a boost for the city centre.

BHP is moving 190 people into Albert Works on Sidney Street in the Cultural Industries Quarter.

The firm is currently based across three buildings on Clarkehouse Road near the Botanical Gardens.

Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP has announced the firm's move to Albert Works.
Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP has announced the firm's move to Albert Works. | Google / BHP

Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP, said: “Sheffield has been an integral part of BHP’s growth, and we’re thrilled to be relocating our base and continuing to be part of its thriving local community having been situated here for over 150 years.”

BHP is leaving its headquarters on Clarkehouse Road near the Botanical Gardens which were valued at £3.6m in 2022.
BHP is leaving its headquarters on Clarkehouse Road near the Botanical Gardens which were valued at £3.6m in 2022. | Google

In 2022 the firm put two of its buildings on the market ahead of a move into the city centre.

The Victorian villas were on for £2.4m and £1.2m, or £3.6m together. The offices have a listed chimney in the grounds. Sheffield High School is located to the rear on Rutland Park.

Albert Works was occupied by marketing firm Jaywing but in December it exited the lease and moved out to save money.

