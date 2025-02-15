Sheffield jobs: Accountants BHP to move 190 people into Sheffield city centre
The firm is currently based across three buildings on Clarkehouse Road near the Botanical Gardens.
Lisa Leighton, Joint CEO at BHP, said: “Sheffield has been an integral part of BHP’s growth, and we’re thrilled to be relocating our base and continuing to be part of its thriving local community having been situated here for over 150 years.”
Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire directly to your phone.
In 2022 the firm put two of its buildings on the market ahead of a move into the city centre.
The Victorian villas were on for £2.4m and £1.2m, or £3.6m together. The offices have a listed chimney in the grounds. Sheffield High School is located to the rear on Rutland Park.
Albert Works was occupied by marketing firm Jaywing but in December it exited the lease and moved out to save money.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.