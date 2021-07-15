Sheffield home building partnership celebrates as 1000th home is constructed

The four-bedroomed property at Sheffield Housing Company’s Eclipse development in the Manor area of the city is the 1000th home to be built as part of a partnership and marks a major milestone.

SHC is a joint venture development company established by Sheffield City Council, private sector construction partner Keepmoat Homes and Great Places Housing Group.

The partnership has delivered homes for sale, shared ownership and affordable rent over the past nine years.

Celebrating the completion of SHC’s 1,000th home – on its Eclipse development in the Manor area of the city – are (front) Patricia Burgin, Keepmoat Homes; (middle L/R) Cllr. Paul Wood, Executive Member for Housing, Roads and Waste Management: Peter Bojar, Great Places; Thomas Hemingway, Keepmoat Homes; Cllr. Anne Murphy, Manor Castle ward member and Raymond Kinsella, Great Places; (rear L/R) Cllr. Terry Fox, Sheffield City Council Leader; Steve Armitage and Suzanne McCutcheon, both Keepmoat Homes and Steve Birch, SHC.

Steve Birch, interim project director, at SHC said: “Despite the challenges presented by Covid-19, as a partnership, we are incredibly pleased to have reached this major milestone on our tenth development site. It is a testament to the hard work and commitment of all the teams involved that we are celebrating the completion of our 1000th home, and we look forward to starting construction on five more sites in the coming months.”

SHC has secured planning and is preparing to start construction of more than 400 additional new homes in three of the city’s neighbourhoods.

This includes 358 at Manor; 210 off Harborough Avenue, opposite the Eclipse site; 47 at Corker Bottoms, off Harborough Rise; and 101 at Pennine Village, off Manor Lane.

In addition, there will be 35 new homes, including 16 apartments in Norfolk Park, off Park Grange Road, and 44 houses off Lytton Road in Parson Cross. House styles will include two to four-bedroomed properties, with the majority expected to be available for private sale.

The Company’s entire development programme is currently benefitting from over £3m in funding from Homes England and £1.5m from Sheffield City Region.

Looking ahead, SHC aims to complete up to 2,300 properties on 23 sites by the end of 2025 – delivering further economic stimulation, job creation and community investment for Sheffield.