The bridge between the city centre department store and Barker’s Pool House on Burgess Street will be removed on Sunday morning, one of the demolition team said.

A large crane is set to support the structure while it is detached at both ends. It will then be brought to the ground and dismantled.

The crew still start setting up early on Sunday, July 18 with the bridge set to come down ‘from 9am’.

The removal is part of demolition works at Barker’s Pool House to make way for a 154-room Radission Blu hotel. John Lewis closed in January.

Burgess Street will close from Thursday, July 15 as part of the construction project. It is envisaged the road will close for two years, with the entire construction programme expected to be complete in summer 2023.

John Lewis moved its store to Barker’s Pool in the 1960s. It had offices in Barker’s Pool House from the 1970s and eventually a bridge was built over Burgess Street to provide a direct link.

Sheffield City Council is still negotiating with John Lewis over a ‘fine’ for closing less than one year into a new 20-year lease.

Council leader Terry Fox said: “Negotiations are underway in securing compensation from JLP which includes many factors such as the state of the building that is being handed back to us, and we expect compensation to be agreed over the summer period.”

