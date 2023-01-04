HMV says its new store in Meadowhall will be ‘better fan-focused’ and sell more than 20,000 products - including 4,700 vinyl albums.

The retailer is moving after 33 years from the High Street to a less prominent, smaller unit on the Lower Arcade, formerly occupied by Laura Ashley, Jane Plum interiors and most recently a Christmas shop. It is sandwiched between Pret a Manger and spectacle shop Vision Express. HMV says the new outlet, which opens on March 10, will employ all 20 current staff. Other empty units on the Lower Arcade include the former Fone Doctor, the former Barber Barber hairdresser, next to Daily News newsagent, and next to the entrance of Marks and Spencer.

HMV did not say why it is moving. It comes three years after the company announced in early 2020 that the Meadowhall store was one of 27 which would close after the business was bought by Sunrise Records – only for that decision to be reversed days later as the store was given a reprieve and kept open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Phil Halliday, managing director, said: “We’re delighted to be relocating to a new location in Meadowhall. As a business, hmv has a long history of hosting signings and performances from amazing artists and bands, and we’re excited to bring these events back to Sheffield Meadowhall soon”. HMV opened its first store in 1921 and today has more than 100 in the UK. Its trademark is the ‘dog and trumpet’ featuring Nipper. Chocolate firm Lindt opened a store on the Upper Arcade before Christmas.

Fans at an hmv signing in Meadowhall in 2020

Advertisement Hide Ad

hmv's shop at 4 The Arcade is on the ground floor and was previously occupied by Laura Ashley.