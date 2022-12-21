Hundreds of Sheffield food workers supplying Sainsbury’s and Tesco are in line for inflation-busting pay increases of up to 33 per cent in time for Christmas, a union says.

Some 700 staff employed by Greencore at its Kiveton site will benefit, according to Unite. It said management’s initial below inflation pay offers were rejected earlier in the year and by October the union was threatening industrial action. But following ‘intensive negotiations’ pay increases were secured ‘across the board’.

Greencore Kiveton makes ready meals, quiches and soups for major supermarkets including Tesco and Sainsbury’s.

Unite general secretary, Sharon Graham said: “This is a fantastic pay deal just in time for Christmas. The workers have shown resilience and determination. As a result they have secured a significant pay boost and a stronger union. It’s more proof that Unite is a union that fights for jobs, pay and conditions. And wins.”

Now, drivers will receive pay increases of between 20 per cent and 33 per cent. The hourly rate of the lowest paid will rise from £10.86 to £14.00 and they will receive a bonus of £750. Unite says engineers will receive annual increases of up to £3,480 and the lowest paid production workers have seen their pay increase by up to 21 per cent since April 2021.

Unite regional officer Chris Rawlinson said: “The pay deal negotiated by Unite is a great pre-Christmas boost for the workers who deserved fair pay. They stood together and made clear that industrial action was a real possibility.”

