Rother Valley MP Alexander Stafford visited Greencore’s site in Kiveton, which is one of the UK’s largest quiche bakeries, to see how a multi-million pound expansion there is progressing.

He said: “As the company embarks on bringing the production of chilled ready meals on board, I am delighted that this signals the confidence and trust that the retailer has in Greencore, which in turn provides long term job opportunities for people in the local community.”

Site general manager Darren Haywood thanked Mr Stafford for his ongoing support for the company, which included sponsoring the Gulliver’s Valley Jobs Fair last month, where Greencore showcased the variety of new roles on offer.

MP Alexander Stafford with Darren Haywood and Blake Hutton during a visit to the convenience food giant Greencore in Kiveton, South Yorkshire

“It was my pleasure to have the opportunity to share our exciting plans with Alexander, and to show him around what will be our new state-of-the art food manufacturing site, which is due to open at the end of June,” he said.

Launched almost 100 years ago, Greencore is a leading producer of convenience food in the UK,, with 16 manufacturing sites and 18 distribution centres around the country.

It employs approximately 13,000 people and its Kiveton site is looking to grow from employing 650 people to nearly 1,000 workers, needed to produce ready meals for a major supermarket chain.

The site is hosting an open day for potential new starters on Wednesday, April 27, from 3pm-6pm, for which people can either pre-register by emailing [email protected] or simply turn up on the day at Greencore Kiveton, Mansfield Road, Sheffield, S26 5PF.