A Sheffield organic fruit and vegetable shop is appealing for funds for a £7,380 new fridge after discovering the old ones could put them out of business.

Barra Organics says an energy audit by Sheffield City Council found existing appliances cost £4,500-a-year. Bosses fear they could cost the firm its future - despite working non-stop as essential workers during the pandemic.

The company invested in online platforms and put time and energy into deliveries during lockdowns, it says. But last summer it faced its most challenging time as trade suddenly fell 20 per cent and costs rose due to the cost-of-living crisis.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moya Sketchley, one of the owner-managers, said: “This is seriously putting our gorgeous shop on Sharrow Vale Road at risk and, heartbreakingly, comes a time when, despite working non-stop as a essential workers throughout lockdown, our reserves for reinvestment are unspeakably low.”

Barra Organics' fridges are open an old and very costly, bosses say.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has awarded Barra Organics half the cost of a new fridge, she added. But they still needed to find £3,690. Now the shop is appealing for donations through GoFundMe

Moya added: “We are extremely grateful that we have been awarded a grant for 50 per cent of the cost. Even a small donation could help Barra Organics reach our fundraising goal.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The energy audit also found the fridges - which were second-hand when they moved in eight years ago - pump out 2.9 tonnes of carbon annually, she added.