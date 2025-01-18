Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A £61 million contract to produce artillery barrels in Sheffield for Ukraine has been announced.

The UK government has awarded the contract to the defence giant BAE Systems, which it said will work with the steel company Sheffield Forgemasters to produce the barrel forgings.

The barrels will be made in Sheffield before being sent to Ukraine, where they will be used in the war against Russia, for ‘finishing and integration’.

The contract was announced on Thursday, January 16, as the Government revealed what it described as a £4.5 billion boost for Ukraine in 2025, consisting of £3bn already committed for legal aid, and £1.5bn from a £2.26 billion loan as part of the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration scheme.

This money, it said, would see the UK procure ‘hundreds more air defence systems, drones and essential equipment support to sustain Ukrainian forces on the front line’.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “The British people have never wavered in their support for Ukraine, and today, UK firms are stepping up to support Ukraine’s military capabilities. We will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Ukraine.”

The confirmation of the new contract for BAE systems follows the announcement in November last year that a new £25m artillery factory would be opening in Sheffield, creating 50 jobs.

BAE Systems said at the time that the new factory in the north east of the city would open in 2025 and would make titanium structures for the M777 towed howitzer.

In December, The Star reported how Forgemasters was building a new £350 million steelworks on land off Weedon Street, near Meadowhall, in what was described as one of the largest investments in the sector since the 1960s.

The building should be complete in 2028 and will make parts for the British defence programme, including the next generation of nuclear submarines, bosses said.