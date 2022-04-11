Sheffield Forgemasters offers 19 apprenticeships ahead of £400m from MoD
Sheffield Forgemasters is taking on 19 apprentices as it readies for £400m investment from the Ministry of Defence.
The Brightside steelmaker is offering apprenticeships in accountancy, foundry work, machining/production fitting, electrical engineering, metallurgy, steelmaking, patternmaking, project management and business administration.
Read More
It comes as the firm looks forward to years of stability after being nationalised to secure its ‘defence-critical’ work. It makes parts for Royal Navy nuclear submarines and claims to be the only UK manufacturer of large nuclear-grade castings and forgings.
BUSINESS NEWS: Surgical blade maker bounces back from pandemic
Rick Franckeiss, learning and development manager, said: “The opportunities that we now have for apprentice career development are extraordinary as we intensify our work for the MoD and pioneer manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and offshore wind power.
“I’d like to emphasise that gender and background are no barriers to jobs in this company and we welcome the broadest diversity of applicants.”
The company is having a new heavy forge line, ‘major’ machine tool replacements and flood alleviation.