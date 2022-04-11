The Brightside steelmaker is offering apprenticeships in accountancy, foundry work, machining/production fitting, electrical engineering, metallurgy, steelmaking, patternmaking, project management and business administration.

It comes as the firm looks forward to years of stability after being nationalised to secure its ‘defence-critical’ work. It makes parts for Royal Navy nuclear submarines and claims to be the only UK manufacturer of large nuclear-grade castings and forgings.

Rick Franckeiss, learning and development manager, said: “The opportunities that we now have for apprentice career development are extraordinary as we intensify our work for the MoD and pioneer manufacturing technologies for civil nuclear power and offshore wind power.

“I’d like to emphasise that gender and background are no barriers to jobs in this company and we welcome the broadest diversity of applicants.”

The company is having a new heavy forge line, ‘major’ machine tool replacements and flood alleviation.

