Sheffield flats: £20m tower block to bring 'a little bit of sparkle' to city centre when finally complete
Construction has restarted on Vista flats on Pond Street, with 30 tradespeople, including plumbers and electricians, back on site.
Work halted in December 2023 after the project collapsed into administration.
The block was put on the market ‘sold as seen’ by Law of Property Act Receiver, Marsh Lyons.
Now, Mount Property Group is back on site, aiming to finish the tower next summer - five-and-a-half years after construction started, according to Mark Stocks, the firm’s external facades and roofing manager.
Mr Stocks said they are concentrating on internal fit-out work until replacement exterior panels are delivered.
He added: “It will be great to see it finished. It will bring a little bit of sparkle to Pond Street.”
The block is next to the Sheffield Hallam Institute of Arts building, the bus station and the Penny Black pub.