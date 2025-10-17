Sheffield flats: £20m tower block to bring 'a little bit of sparkle' to city centre when finally complete

David Walsh
By David Walsh

Business Editor

Published 17th Oct 2025, 07:57 BST
Builders have returned to a half-built £20m student block in Sheffield city centre 18 months after the project went bust.

Construction has restarted on Vista flats on Pond Street, with 30 tradespeople, including plumbers and electricians, back on site.

Work halted in December 2023 after the project collapsed into administration.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The block was put on the market ‘sold as seen’ by Law of Property Act Receiver, Marsh Lyons.

Work has restarted on Vista student flats on Pond Street, Sheffield, after an 18-month gap.placeholder image
Work has restarted on Vista student flats on Pond Street, Sheffield, after an 18-month gap. | nw

Now, Mount Property Group is back on site, aiming to finish the tower next summer - five-and-a-half years after construction started, according to Mark Stocks, the firm’s external facades and roofing manager.

Mr Stocks said they are concentrating on internal fit-out work until replacement exterior panels are delivered.

The Vista tower between Pond and Flat streets is a hive of activity again.placeholder image
The Vista tower between Pond and Flat streets is a hive of activity again. | nw

Sign up for our newsletter today, where we bring you all of the breaking news and recent stories from across Sheffield and South Yorkshire

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He added: “It will be great to see it finished. It will bring a little bit of sparkle to Pond Street.”

The block is next to the Sheffield Hallam Institute of Arts building, the bus station and the Penny Black pub.

Related topics:SheffieldTowerWorkAdministration
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice