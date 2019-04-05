Sheffield firm helping make everything from jet engines to tanks set to expand

A Sheffield firm which helps manufacture everything from radiators to jet engines is preparing for a big expansion.

Straaltechniek UK is a major cog in the nation’s metalworking industry, serving numerous blue chip clients in the rail, maritime and aerospace sectors, among other fields.

Master Cutler Nick Cragg at Straaltechniek UK's Sheffield HQ with the firm's managing director Andy Allen and chairman Graham Ward

The engineering company has grown from humble beginnings operating out of converted cow sheds more than 20 years ago to employing more than 40 staff across its purpose-built HQ at Valley Works, on Grange Lane, in Shiregreen and its second site in the West Midlands.

READ MORE: This is the staggering amount tourists spend in Sheffield every year

It’s about to get even bigger, as it extends its offices in Sheffield, moves its machine shop to a larger unit and invests in new machinery and facilities, with work on the expansion set to begin in the next few weeks.

The firm is also setting up a new subcontracting facility within its factory, offering shot blasting and shot peening services.

Straaltechniek UK's managing director Andy Allen shows Master Cutler Nick Cragg one of the blasting machines in the workshop for a refurb at the firm's Sheffield HQ

To celebrate the expansion, bosses invited Sheffield’s Master Cutler Nicholas Cragg for a tour to learn more about the work they do.

READ MORE: Historic Sheffield venue The Harley has announced shock closure with immediate effect

Straaltechniek is involved in the ‘surface preparation’ of metals, which could involve anything from getting a truck's bodywork ready for the paint to be applied to prepping brake pads so the rubber can be securely attached.

It provides the equipment for this crucial stage in the manufacturing process to some big hitters, which it is not at liberty to name, but current projects include supplying to companies making tank wheels and jet engines.

Master Cutler Nick Cragg at Straaltechniek UK's Sheffield HQ with the firm's chairman Graham Ward and managing director Andy Allen

Managing director Andy Allen, who is also a Freeman of the Company of Cutlers in Hallamshire, said: “It's been a real honour and a privilege to have the Master Cutler visit us.

READ MORE: Sheffield student’s double good deed cleans city and raises money

“Our company is going through some really exciting times at the moment and the future is looking very bright despite the uncertainty hanging over our country.

“We are very proud of everything we’ve achieved together as a team, collecting a long list of happy customer references along the way. I’ve always said that hard work and dedication will pay off.”