Robert Gifkins was delivering timber for Arnold Laver & Company Ltd when he was struck by the vehicle-mounted crane and fell to the ground. He died a month later in hospital.

The company was prosecuted by the Health and Safety Executive. In a victim personal statement, mother Betty Gifkins said: “The pain of losing a son is only made worse by the fact this is the second son I have lost. I try not to think of him in the hospital as this only adds to my sadness. I miss him every day.”

Mr Gifkins was delivering to a company in Whaddon, near Salisbury, when he climbed on to the bed of his trailer to sling the load. He was hit by the crane while using a remote control to move it. He died on December 17, 2020.

Arnold Laver's headquarters on Bramall Lane, Sheffield.

An HSE investigation found risks had not been properly assessed and the company had not provided sufficient training on operating the crane. At Salisbury Magistrates’ Court, Arnold Laver & Company Ltd, of Bramall Lane, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to breaching section 2(1) of the Health and Safety at Work Act. It was fined £400,000 and ordered to pay costs of £19,841.99.

Speaking after the hearing, Health and Safety Executive inspector, Leo Diez, said: “Falls from vehicles can be overlooked by employers when considering risks from work at height. Simple control measures would have prevented this accident.”