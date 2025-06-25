Porsche could have to pay a Sheffield driver £10,000 over a faulty car after the Motor Ombudsman took on the case.

Andy Sharp approached the trade body over his electric Taycan, which he claims has been in the garage at Porsche Sheffield for a total of almost nine months since he acquired it in August 2022.

Mr Sharp said the supercar company initially offered him £300 in vouchers as compensation. When he refused, it said it would make him a second offer. But three weeks later he is still waiting, he said.

Andy Sharp says he has been stranded when his Porsche 'just stops' and has to be recovered by the AA. | NW

“I don’t think this is acceptable and somebody needs to be held accountable,” he said.

Now, the Motor Ombudsman says it has taken on his case and it will be assigned to an administrator for a “full review.”

The body has the power to demand up to £10,000 compensation from members. It can also suspend accreditation, or remove a business from their codes of practice if they fail to comply.

Andy Sharp says his Porsche Taycan has been in for repairs for months since he got it | NW

A Porsche spokesperson said: “We do not comment on individual customer cases.”

Mr Sharp took a business lease on a £90,000 electric Taycan in 2022 but said he quickly found it had a habit of dying after being switched off for some time.

He was left with an unresponsive vehicle on 10 occasions and each time it had to be recovered by the AA, he said.

Mostly it happened at his business, English Pewter in Grimesthorpe. But on one occasion he was stranded at Sainsbury’s.

Andy, aged 50, said the car had been in for repair at Porsche Sheffield on Sheffield Road, Meadowhall, for a total of eight months and three weeks, with the longest period being four months.

On one occasion he claims it was in for six weeks before it was looked at, because mechanics were “busy.”

Paperwork for some of the repairs seen by The Star shows the car in the garage for 15 weeks.