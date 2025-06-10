A Sheffield Porsche driver wants to hand back his car, claiming it has spent months in the garage for repairs since he got it.

Andy Sharp took a business lease on a £90,000 electric Taycan but quickly found it died after being left for some time - and required recovery by the AA.

He said on the 10 occasions he claims to have been left with an unresponsive vehicle, most were in the car park at his business, English Pewter in Grimesthorpe. But on one occasion he was stranded at Sainsbury’s.

Andy Sharp says his Porsche Taycan has been in for repairs for months since he got it | NW

Andy, aged 50, says in total his Taycan has been in for repair at Porsche Sheffield on Sheffield Road, Meadowhall, for eight months and three weeks, with the longest period being four months.

On one occasion he claims it was in for six weeks before it was looked at, because mechanics were “busy.”

Paperwork for some of the repairs seen by The Star shows his car in for the garage for 15 weeks.

He said: “I always wanted a Porsche. But this is the best and worst car I have ever had. I don’t think they know what the problem is themselves.

Andy Sharp says he has been stranded when his Porsche 'just stops' and has to be recovered by the AA. | NW

“I’m a Porsche lover and still love the cars but would never risk another.”

Repairs include ‘battery cell module 21 replaced’, ‘e-box replaced’, battery cell module 26 replaced’ and ‘high voltage heater and high voltage charger replaced’.

But despite issues with the vehicle, Andy says his ‘main problem’ is the way he has been treated.

The Germany company advertises its ‘assist’ programme stating ‘you will never been without a Porsche’.

But for the first five breakdowns he says he was given an Enterprise-Rent-A-Car Audi A3. Another time he says he was driving a Porsche courtesy car for a week - only to be told was not insured to drive it.

And at one point he was informed his car was fixed, but it turned out to be a different vehicle, he claims.

Andy says his lease expires in August, but he just wants to hand the vehicle back now.

A Porsche spokesperson said: ‘We are reviewing the circumstances and are in direct contact with the customer.’”