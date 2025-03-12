Sheffield developments: 14 sites in Sheffield city centre where 4,000 new homes could be built

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Published 12th Mar 2025

Sheffield city centre’s skyline is gradually changing as plans to create more than 18,000 new homes by 2039 take shape.

Sheffield’s new second tallest building, a 27-storey tower block on Broad Lane, is nearing completion.

Elsewhere, plans have been approved for a 40-storey tower on High Street, Sheffield, and work recently began on a huge development of more than 1,000 apartments on Wellington Street.

Sheffield City Council has set a target of creating 18,465 new homes in the city centre between 2022 and 2039, housing up to 35,000 people.

While plans have been approved and work has started on numerous large housing developments around Sheffield city centre, there are many more plots earmarked for new homes.

We’ve put together a gallery of 14 of the biggest sites where between 100 and 1,000 new homes could be created, according to Sheffield City Council’s Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). Between them, nearly 4,000 homes could be built across these sites.

They include car parks, old shops, office buildings, long abandoned plots of land and some sites which are still occupied by businesses but could become available in future years.

The Moorfoot building at the bottom of The Moor could be converted from offices to housing, with the capacity to create 714 new homes there, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA)

1. Moorfoot building - 714 homes

The Moorfoot building at the bottom of The Moor could be converted from offices to housing, with the capacity to create 714 new homes there, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) | Google Maps Photo: Google

The cluster of buildings bounded by Shoreham Street, Mary Street and Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, could be demolished to make way for 149 new homes, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA)

2. Shoreham Street - 149 homes

The cluster of buildings bounded by Shoreham Street, Mary Street and Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, could be demolished to make way for 149 new homes, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) | Google Photo: Google

364 homes could be built on the former Wickes DIY store site, on Young Street, in Sheffield city centre, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). The shop shut for good in August 2024, with staff there blaming the Clean Air Zone for a drop in trade which they said lef to its closure.

3. Former Wickes site - 364 homes

364 homes could be built on the former Wickes DIY store site, on Young Street, in Sheffield city centre, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). The shop shut for good in August 2024, with staff there blaming the Clean Air Zone for a drop in trade which they said lef to its closure. | Google Photo: Google

101 homes could be created on the corner of High Street and Arundel Gate, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). The building is home to Poundland and Lidl, so the new homes would presumably be created in the office space above.

4. High Street - 101 homes

101 homes could be created on the corner of High Street and Arundel Gate, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). The building is home to Poundland and Lidl, so the new homes would presumably be created in the office space above. | Google Photo: Google

