Sheffield’s new second tallest building, a 27-storey tower block on Broad Lane, is nearing completion.
Elsewhere, plans have been approved for a 40-storey tower on High Street, Sheffield, and work recently began on a huge development of more than 1,000 apartments on Wellington Street.
Sheffield City Council has set a target of creating 18,465 new homes in the city centre between 2022 and 2039, housing up to 35,000 people.
While plans have been approved and work has started on numerous large housing developments around Sheffield city centre, there are many more plots earmarked for new homes.
We’ve put together a gallery of 14 of the biggest sites where between 100 and 1,000 new homes could be created, according to Sheffield City Council’s Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). Between them, nearly 4,000 homes could be built across these sites.
They include car parks, old shops, office buildings, long abandoned plots of land and some sites which are still occupied by businesses but could become available in future years.
