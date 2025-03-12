Sheffield City Council has set a target of creating 18,465 new homes in the city centre between 2022 and 2039, housing up to 35,000 people.

While plans have been approved and work has started on numerous large housing developments around Sheffield city centre, there are many more plots earmarked for new homes.

We’ve put together a gallery of 14 of the biggest sites where between 100 and 1,000 new homes could be created, according to Sheffield City Council’s Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). Between them, nearly 4,000 homes could be built across these sites.

They include car parks, old shops, office buildings, long abandoned plots of land and some sites which are still occupied by businesses but could become available in future years.

1 . Moorfoot building - 714 homes The Moorfoot building at the bottom of The Moor could be converted from offices to housing, with the capacity to create 714 new homes there, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) | Google Maps Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Shoreham Street - 149 homes The cluster of buildings bounded by Shoreham Street, Mary Street and Matilda Street, in Sheffield city centre, could be demolished to make way for 149 new homes, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA) | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Former Wickes site - 364 homes 364 homes could be built on the former Wickes DIY store site, on Young Street, in Sheffield city centre, according to the Sheffield Housing and Employment Land Availabilty Assessment (HELAA). The shop shut for good in August 2024, with staff there blaming the Clean Air Zone for a drop in trade which they said lef to its closure. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales