Sheffield crazy golf venue Golf Fang unveils New York-inspired pizzeria and arcade with 'best retro games'
A New York-inspired pizza spot and arcade has officially launched at one entertainment venue in Sheffield.
As of March 21, crazy golf and cocktail bar venue Golf Fang, in Highfield, has introduced two new attractions to its site - Nothing Cheezy pizzeria, and Big Fang Arcade, featuring the 'best' retro games.
The new additions come following the success of their launch at Golf Fang in Liverpool, and it launched in the Steel City with what is believed to be the first-ever 'pizza dogg' eating contest.
The pizza dogg is just one of the new items available on the menu. This is described by Golf Fang Collective as a "signature smoked hot dog in freshly baked buns and smothered in cheese, with a range of toppings including pepperoni, mozzarella and marinara".
Golfers can also purchase New York style pizza slices from £3.50, full pizzas from £8, and loaded fries to share with friends from £7. All are available with a range of toppings.
Inside the new arcade, visitors can psych themselves up before or after a round of crazy golf with all the best retro games and a selection of current favourites. From retro dance mats, air hockey and Street Fighter, to the Original Ms Pac-Man ‘85 - game fans of Sheffield will be spoilt for choice.
Customers can also now book the Big Cheese package ahead of their visit which includes food, drinks and golf for £29.
Golf Fang, located at 100-106 John Street, Highfield, opened in April 2022, and is open till late every day of the week. To find out more, please visit: https://golffang.co.uk/sheffield/
