The organisation, which exists to support the interests of local businesses, has left its former base in the industrial suburb of Attercliffe and moved into the Cubo Sheffield building on Carver Street.

A spokesperson said the move aims to offer a ‘fresh, modern, and welcoming place’ for businesses to visit the Chamber team.

Matt Jackson, president of Sheffield Chamber of Commerce, said: “We needed our workplace to reflect the modern vibrant Chamber we are and fully cater to the needs of our customers and staff.

Sheffield Chamber of Commerce pictured on the rooftop bar at their new home on Carver Street.

“Our new hub at Cubo delivers. It is a place in easy reach to all, that we are proud to call home and invite our members and clients to. It also sits us in the centre of the fantastic re-development work being done by the council to bring new workplaces, shops, restaurants and social spaces to our city centre.

“The new co-working also delivers on the needs of our Chamber staff. Workplace wellbeing is extremely important to us and Cubo is a place where our people want to be - open plan and filled with natural light, that helps increase productivity and morale (not to mention the in-house barista and rooftop bar – other fantastic bonuses).”

The Chamber’s old home, located in the John Banner Centre in Attercliffe, is being redeveloped into its base of operations for international trade.

The Cubo building opened in April and is a four-storey co-working office block, which features a rooftop bar among other facilities.

Councillor Terry Fox, Leader of Sheffield City Council, said: “There’s lots of fantastic regeneration happening across our city centre and it’s great to see Sheffield Chamber moving to the Cubo development. It’s another vote of confidence in the Heart of the City scheme.