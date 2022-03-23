During the first Covid-19 lockdown, Ash Young decided to take a gamble and begin an e-commerce site selling car mats, with the aid of his wife.

Ash and his wife took his site Carmats.co.uk from strength to strength, and have now, less than two years on, hit £5 Million in lifetime revenue.

Sheffield business man, Ash Young, has donated over £20,000 to help disadvantaged children.

As a mark of the occasion for this landmark, Ash decided to donate an entire day’s revenue to Cash4Kids. The total figure Ash and his business donated to the charity was a staggering £20,607.78 .

This money will make a significant impact for Cash4Kids – a charity supporting local children and young people affected by poverty, abuse, neglect, life-limiting illness, and those with additional needs.

Ash Young said: “It’s really important to me to give back to local causes and I’m over the moon that we’ve been able to donate over £20,000. Cash4Kids make a huge difference to children who are most in need.

On how his business reached £5 Million lifetime revenue so quickly, Ash added, “We’ve made customer service a huge focus right from the start. We always do our best to ensure our customers leave happy and that’s helped us to build over 15,000 reviews, with 98 per cent recommending us and 4.84 star rating. People only want to buy from sites they trust and are recommended, so that’s played a huge part in the success.