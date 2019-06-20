Sheffield Business Awards: showcase your success and promote your city

850 people attended last year.

Sheffield Chamber has streamlined the application process this year to encourage even the busiest companies to get on board in 2019. Applications open tomorrow and close on September 6.

The ceremony is on December 5 at Ponds Forge. Last year it was attended by 850 people.It is the 18th year of the event, organised by Sheffield Chamber and backed by Elevation Recruitment Group which is celebrating 10 years as headline sponsor.

THE CATEGORIES

Excellence in Corporate, Social and Environmental Responsibility, sponsored by Evoluted

Best Contribution to Sheffield Visitor Experience

Business Person of the Year, sponsored by Shorts Chartered Accountants

Excellence in International Trade, sponsored by Pricecheck

SME of the Year, sponsored by Sheffield Business School

Large Business of the Year

NEW Creative Impact Award, sponsored by SIV

Excellence in Manufacturing, sponsored by Wake Smith

Special Recognition Award

NEW Digital Transformation Project of the Year, sponsored by Insight

Excellence in Professional Services

The Innovation Award, sponsored by Lupton Fawcett

Employer of the Year, sponsored by The Sheffield College

High Growth Business of the Year, sponsored by CT

The Sheffield Universities Entrepreneurship Award

Outstanding Business of the Year, sponsored by City Taxis

Sam Christmas, commercial partnerships manager, said: “The Sheffield Business Awards is a platform to recognise and celebrate the world class businesses we have in Sheffield and to sell our city as a place to invest, live and do business.“Being involved in, whether as a finalist or winner, is an accolade and a fantastic way to raise your profile and showcase your success to existing and future clients.“This year, we have streamlined the application process for every award in order to encourage businesses who deserve to be recognised, to apply.“Please take the time to look through the range of categories. We work extremely hard to ensure that whether you are a small or a large business, in manufacturing or retail, there is an opportunity for all.“The awards are open to any organisation with an ‘S’ postcode and are judged by independent business people within the city.”The Star and Hallam FM are media partners, the website is sponsored by Rare, and Doncaster Sheffield Airport is the drinks reception sponsor.Richard Wright, director of policy and representation, said: “There has never been a more appropriate time to celebrate what Sheffield businesses have achieved, despite the events of the last few years.“We've seen massive currency movements, enormous uncertainty over Brexit, big changes in areas like the retail sector, and more legislation coming forward (such as Making Tax Digital) that is a real burden and cost for many of us.“Despite them, Sheffield has shown real resilience and we see great organisations doing great things.“The crane count over the city (always a good measure) remains healthy and we continue to keep our eye on the future and plan for it as much as we can.“We have lots to be proud of.“The Sheffield Business Awards would not happen if it was not for the generosity of our sponsors, particularly our headline sponsor Elevation Recruitment Group, who this year celebrates 10 years of sponsoring the event.“We would like to extend a huge thank you to all sponsors and partners who are involved in making the event a success. I encourage all businesses to please take the time to apply.“You have to be in it to win it, and good luck to you all.”

‘PROUD TO BE SPONSOR FOR THE TENTH TIME'

By Greg Parkinson, founder and chief executive, Elevation Recruitment Group

“We are extremely proud to be headline sponsor of the Sheffield Business Awards for the tenth consecutive year.“This exceptional event is a highlight of the regional business calendar and for the team at Elevation. This prestigious evening recognises and rewards businesses who have pushed the boundaries over the past 12 months.“For the past three years the economic landscape has been unpredictable with many experts warning that the UK would enter a period of economic difficulty but Sheffield and the surrounding areas have been leading the way which has resulted in exponential growth within the community. The city has one of the highest employment rates in the UK and is attracting more businesses to the area.“Sheffield has become an economic powerhouse in part due to the success of the Advanced Manufacturing Park. The park has attracted many world class organisations such as Boeing, Rolls-Royce and McLaren as well as a number of multi-million-pound regeneration projects. Sheffield’s future looks bright and it would be no great surprise to see investors continuing to capitalise on opportunities in the region.“Having launched the business nearly 10 years ago, Elevation has grown from four consultants to more than 70 and we are confident those growth rates will continue as we consistently add new partnerships to our client base month on month. Our team of highly experienced recruiters are privileged to work with many of the region’s organisations and play an integral role in ﬁnding high-calibre, talented people to support their ongoing business success. I understand the hard work, tenacity and ambition that is required to run a successful company and it’s a pleasure to have the opportunity to celebrate the achievements of other successful businesses.”

