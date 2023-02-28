A Sheffield ‘retrowave’ band will play live at the launch of HMV’s new store in Meadowhall - just like it was 1990.​​​​​​​

Lina and the Lions have been invited to kick off the record store’s new residency on the Lower Arcade with their 80s new wave sounds.

The retailer is moving after 33 years on the High Street and says its new shop will be ‘better fan-focused’ and sell more than 20,000 products - including 4,700 vinyl albums.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lina, who sings lead and plays bass, said there was something special about non-digital music. The band has released six singles, two EPs and an album.

Lina and the Lions have been invited to kick off the record store’s residency on the Lower Arcade with their classic 80s new wave sounds.

She added: “The reopening of the store is a special moment for HMV and music lovers alike, as it's clear to us all that there’s something special about tangible music - something digital just can't replace.”

Lina and Lee Feltham (guitar) met as young teens in a Sheffield pub and formed the band in 2020. With drummer Bradley Mitchell joining them live, their sound ‘fuses classic 80s new wave with glimmering synthesizers and bass lines’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As kids they would hang out at HMV dreaming of having their own albums on shelves one day, she added.

“Now we get to play live in-store and sell our music on CD, vinyl and cassette tape! It’s an amazing feeling. We love living in a digital age for so many reasons but holding an album in your hands really can't be replaced.”