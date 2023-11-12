News you can trust since 1887
Save the Children Sheffield: Sadness as ‘our lovely’ charity shop to close after many years

The suburb has several charity shops that are bustling

By David Walsh
Published 12th Nov 2023, 18:37 GMT
A Sheffield charity shop is to shut its doors to the dismay of workers.

Save the Children, at 7 Crookes Road, Broomhill, as announced it will close at the end of November.

A sign at the Save the Children shop announces impeneding closure.A sign at the Save the Children shop announces impeneding closure.
A sign in the window reveals how workers feel.

It says: “We are so sad to let everyone know our lovely shop will be closing at the end of November. Thank you for supporting us for so many years.”

Save the Children has been in Broomhill for years.Save the Children has been in Broomhill for years.
Broomhill is popular with students and has more than half a dozen charity shops that were all packed with stock when The Star visited, including Save the Children.

A worker said the closure was a “head office decision.”

The charity was approached for comment.

