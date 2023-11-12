Save the Children Sheffield: Sadness as ‘our lovely’ charity shop to close after many years
The suburb has several charity shops that are bustling
A Sheffield charity shop is to shut its doors to the dismay of workers.
Save the Children, at 7 Crookes Road, Broomhill, as announced it will close at the end of November.
A sign in the window reveals how workers feel.
It says: “We are so sad to let everyone know our lovely shop will be closing at the end of November. Thank you for supporting us for so many years.”
Broomhill is popular with students and has more than half a dozen charity shops that were all packed with stock when The Star visited, including Save the Children.
A worker said the closure was a “head office decision.”
The charity was approached for comment.