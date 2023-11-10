Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Safestyle customers could have their orders fulfilled after administrators struck a deal with Anglian Home Improvements.

All those affected by the collapse of the glazing firm - even if they were part way through new windows and doors being fitted - will have the opportunity to have their projects 'carried out in full', according to Rick Harrison, joint administrator of H.P.A.S LTD.

Safestyle plunged into administration on Monday October 30 with the loss of nearly 700 jobs. Now its order book has been sold.

They had reached an agreement to sell the company’s order book, as well as certain other assets, to Anglian, he said. And it would give Safestyle customers peace of mind.

Peter Mottershead, executive chairman of Anglian Home Improvements, said: "We were keen to support what we know is a very difficult situation, and hope this will go some way towards alleviating the concern and burden on those Safestyle UK customers who have been impacted.

"Our customer service teams will be making contact with customers in the coming days and weeks to arrange completion of orders, prioritising those who were part-way through the installation process. I can also confirm that Anglian will honour the terms of the contract, including the price, that had previously been agreed with each customer."

Administrators’ guidance for customers

Anglian Home Improvements will make contact with all Safestyle customers in the coming days and weeks to confirm details of their order and to arrange completion or fulfilment of the order.

Anglian will prioritise the small group of customers that are already part way through the installation process, to ensure properties are left safe and secure. They will then contact customers who booked an installation.

For urgent queries, customers are advised to contact Anglian Home Improvements via 0800 083 0107 or [email protected].

Being alert to scams

Customers will not be requested to make payment for their windows prior to installation.

